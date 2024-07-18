GOP Senators Confront Secret Service Director At RNC

The Butler Farm Show, site of a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, is seen Monday July 15, 2024 in Butler, Pa. Trump was wounded on July 13 during an assassination attempt while speaking at the rally. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Butler Farm Show, site of a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, is seen Monday July 15, 2024 in Butler, Pa. Trump was wounded on July 13 during an assassination attempt while speaking at the rally. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Two GOP senators confronted the director of the secret service at the RNC last night about Trump’s assassination attempt. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and Wyoming Senator John Barrasso asked pointed questions to Kimberly Cheatle about reported failures by her agency at the Pennsylvania rally.

The confrontation started on the RNC floor with Cheatle saying this is not the time for questions. She left the RNC floor with her agents and was followed by the senators up yelling questions until she retreated to a closed room.