GOP Senators Confront Secret Service Director At RNC

Two GOP senators confronted the director of the secret service at the RNC last night about Trump’s assassination attempt. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and Wyoming Senator John Barrasso asked pointed questions to Kimberly Cheatle about reported failures by her agency at the Pennsylvania rally.
The confrontation started on the RNC floor with Cheatle saying this is not the time for questions. She left the RNC floor with her agents and was followed by the senators up yelling questions until she retreated to a closed room.