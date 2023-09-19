GOP Senators In Favor Of Paxton Removal Explain Votes

The two Republican State Senators that voted to convict Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are speaking out following his trial.

Senator Kelly Hancock said his vote was based on the witness testimony and evidence presented in the trial, while Senator Robert Nichols said the House impeachment managers proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Paxton violated his oath of office.

Hancock and Nichols joined the twelve Senate Democrats in voting to remove Paxton, while the other 16 Republicans voted to acquit him on all charges.