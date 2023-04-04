GOP Senators Pull Support For Allowing Trans Minors To Continue Therapy

Republicans in the Texas Senate are no longer willing to allow transgender children currently receiving gender-affirming care to continue those services.

The chamber voted along party lines Monday to give initial approval to Senate Bill 14, which would ban all gender-transition care for minors.

GOP lawmakers in the Senate initially agreed to a version of the bill that would allow minors to receive gender-affirming care if they already started transitioning, but author Donna Campbell removed the exceptions ahead of Monday’s vote. She said it was because they weren’t discussed in a committee hearing before the bill went to the full chamber.

The bill must go through another vote in the Senate before it could advance to the State House.