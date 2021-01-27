GOP Signals Unwillingness To Part With Trump After Riot

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., talk with reporters before a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s loosely organized political network is testing its grasp on the Republican Party ahead of his Senate impeachment trial.

Trump is making clear that he intends to remain a dominant force in GOP politics for the foreseeable future. A week after leaving the White House in disgrace, the former president has taken modest steps to inject himself in the political debate and raise the prospect of political retribution for those who crossed him.

Trump’s involvement in national politics so soon after his departure marks a dramatic break from past presidents, who typically leave the spotlight, at least temporarily.