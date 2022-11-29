TEXASTRENDING

GOP Supporters Of School Choice Say 2023 May Be The Year It’s Enacted

Texas Republicans in favor of school choice are optimistic that the upcoming legislative session may finally make it happen.  Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and the Texas GOP say school choice is a legislative priority next year.

Supporters count on the backing of families upset over the teaching of critical race theory and the past two years of pandemic response measures. But rural Republicans and public education defenders may still need to be convinced to support legislation that they see as taking money away from public schools.

