Dozens of Republicans in the Texas House are closing ranks in the ongoing effort to ouster fellow Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan.

On Friday, 48 representatives and nominees expressed their support for Rep. David Cook for the speakership. Among the supporters are four who dropped their own bids for speaker in order to unite behind a single candidate.

Cook is a two-term Republican from Mansfield who promises to appoint only Republicans to chair House committees.