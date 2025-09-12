Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s new rules for products containing THC are not sitting well with the Lieutenant Governor, who wanted a ban. Dan Patrick said in a statement that this is not a “fight” with his fellow republican.

Instead, he called it a “disagreement” over what he sees as an important public policy. Patrick says that regulation is a tacit approval of things like gas station gummies and vapes, which he feels are dangerous. This week’s executive order makes it illegal to sell the products to those under the age of 21.