GOP Torn Over Trump’s Electoral College Challenge Of Biden

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hawley, says he will raise objections next week when the Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the election, forcing House and Senate votes that are likely to delay — but in no way alter — the final certification of Biden's win.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)

(AP) — President Donald Trump’s extraordinary election challenge over his defeat by President-elect Joe Biden is splitting the Republican Party. Lawmakers will convene Wednesday in a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College results. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is urging Republicans to avoid a confrontation. But Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri vows to object to the state tallies, joining some House Republicans.

On the other side, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska calls such challenges a “dangerous ploy.” Vice President Mike Pence is in the middle. Trump’s allies want Pence to change the rules when he presides over the Jan. 6 session. Biden is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20 after winning the Electoral College vote 306-232.

