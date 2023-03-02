GOP Wants To Ban TikTok

Republicans wants to give the Biden administration the authority to ban the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok. There’s growing concern TikTok is being used by the Chinese to spy on Americans.

Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced the bill, but every Democrat voted against it, citing First Amendment issues.

Texas Congressman Michael McCaul noted members of Congress are already not allowed to use TikTok and asked why Democrats would want to allow this to take place on our children’s phones.