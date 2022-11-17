GOP Wins Slim House Majority, Complicating Ambitious Agenda

FILE - Actor Kevin Spacey, center, arrives at the Old Bailey, in London, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with seven further sex offenses, all against one man, Britain’s Crown Prosecution said Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

(AP) — Republicans have won control of the U.S. House, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted.