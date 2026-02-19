Congressman Tony Gonzales is accusing his opponents of trying to “profit” off the death of a former staffer. Regina Santos-Aviles committed suicide and it’s been revealed that the pair had an affair.

Gonzales posted to social media an email that the received from an attorney, seeking a 300-thousand dollar settlement. It reportedly came from Aviles’ former husband, Adrian Aviles. He accused the republican lawmaker of a”consistent pattern of evasion, refusal to take accountability, and outright lies.”