GOPer Blasts UN

A handful of Congressional Republicans want to get the U.S. out of the United Nations. Chip Roy of Texas says this is keeping in line with President Trump’s “America First” agenda. He says that, while all member nations are required to make payments, the U.S. pays the most.

The latest data, which is from 2022, shows that 18-billion dollars was allocated to the group. That’s about one-quarter of all foreign aid, spent annually. America helped create the United Nations and is one of five permanent members on the U.N. Security Council.