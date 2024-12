Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be defense secretary, listens to reporters during a meeting with Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

There is growing support for President-elect Trump’s pick to head the Pentagon. Pete Hegseth has spent the week on Capitol Hill, meeting with lawmakers. Senator John Cornyn is a fan.

The Texas Republican says they spoke about focusing less on “woke” policies and more on war fighting. Senator Cornyn also met this week with Trump’s pick for the FBI, saying he supports Kash Patel.