File photo: President Donald Trump arrives at the White House on Marine One, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Today marks President Trump’s 100 days in office. Some say his biggest accomplishment may be at the southern border, where illegal immigration has turned into a trickle.

Senator John Cornyn of Texas praised what is being called the largest deportation campaign in American history. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said this week that nearly 140-thousand people have been removed so far.