FILE: Migrants line up after being detained by U.S. immigration authorities at the U.S. border wall, seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Support is growing for President-elect Trump’s plans for mass deportations. Senator Ted Cruz says that more than 650-thousand convicted criminals are on ICE’s non-detained docket, meaning they are not locked up by the agency while they await immigration proceedings.

The Texas Republican used a Capitol Hill hearing to blast Democrats who want amnesty for those who crossed the border illegally and have been living in the country for years.