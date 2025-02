FILE - Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE - Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Elon Musk’s plan to make government more efficient is not sitting well with some Democrats, who complained this week that he is not an elected official. Congressman Michael Cloud says that none of this should be a surprise to anybody.

The Texas Republican says the only surprise is that we have a president who is actually following through on his promises. He supports further cuts, including the Department of Education, which is said to be on the chopping block.