FILE - The State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Congressman Chip Roy says radical steps must be taken to prevent an antisemitic attack here, like what happened in Australia.

The Texas republican has filed legislation that would pause all legal immigration admissions and visa issuances. It would also bans state from allowing immigrant students to attend public schools. But that goes against Supreme Court precedent.

A landmark 1982 decision mandated that all kids, regardless of their immigration status, have a constitutional right to a free public education.