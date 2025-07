The Senate side of the Capitol is seen in Washington, early Monday, June 30, 2025, (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” has passed in the Senate. Both of Texas’s republican Senators voted “yes.”

Senator John Cornyn said in a statement that they are reimbursing Texas for Operation Lone Star and allowing for the movement of the Space Shuttle Discovery to its rightful home in Houston.

In the end, three republicans voted against the legislation. Vice President J.D. Vance cast the tie breaking vote, moving the megabill back to the House