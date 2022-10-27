GOP’s Cheney Endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin In A First

FILE - Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP)–Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has endorsed and plans to campaign for Democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. Backing a Democrat is a first for Cheney, a harsh critic of Republican former President Donald Trump who lost her GOP primary in Wyoming last summer.

Cheney announced her support for the two-term House member from Holly, Michigan, in a Thursday statement by the Slotkin campaign. The statement notes Cheney plans to headline a campaign event with Slotkin in the Lansing-area district next week. Cheney calls Slotkin “a good and honorable public servant.”

Slotkin is competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Their race is considered a toss-up.