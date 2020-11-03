GOP’s Cornyn Hangs On In Face Of Texas Headwinds

(AP) – Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas has defeated Democrat MJ Hegar in the closest reelection battle of his nearly 20 years in Washington. Cornyn held an edge in polls and fundraising for most of the race but was still forced into mounting an unusually aggressive defense of his 18 years in the Senate.

Democrats poured millions of dollars behind Hegar, a former Air Force helicopter pilot who narrowly lost a U.S. House race two years ago. She accused Cornyn of delivering little for Texas. It remains 26 years and counting since Democrats last won a statewide race in Texas.