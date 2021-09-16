GOP’s Matt Krause joins race against Texas AG Ken Paxton

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2014 file photo shows Republican Matt Krause in Fort Worth, Texas. Krause, a longtime ally of embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is joining the crowded race against him in 2022. Krause said Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, that upheaval in Paxton's office raises questions about his ability to focus on the job. (Khampha Bouaphanh/Star-Telegram via AP, File)

(AP) — A longtime ally of embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is joining the crowded race against him in 2022.

Republican Matt Krause said Thursday that upheaval in Paxton’s office raises questions about his ability to focus on the job. Paxton is seeking a third term under the cloud of an FBI investigation, set off by accusations by former aides that he abused his office.

Paxton has denied those accusations and has already been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Republicans George P. Bush and Eva Guzman, a former Texas Supreme Court justice, are also running against Paxton in the GOP primary.