GOP’s Slimmed-Down Virus Bill Scuttled By Senate Democrats

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, approaches the microphones accompanied by, from left, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., at the start of a news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., left, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(AP) – Senate Democrats have scuttled a scaled-back GOP coronavirus rescue package, saying the measure shortchanges too many pressing needs as the pandemic continues its assault on the country.

Thursday’s mostly party-line vote capped weeks of wrangling over a fifth relief bill that all sides say they want but are unable to deliver. The bipartisan spirit that powered earlier relief bills has given way to election-season political combat and name-calling.

The 52-47 vote fell well short of what was needed to overcome a filibuster and seems likely to end hopes for coronavirus relief before the November election.

