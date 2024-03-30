Gov. Abbott Adding More National Guard Troops To El Paso

Governor Greg Abbott is sending more National Guard soldiers to El Paso. The governor made the announcement Friday in what he called a “surge in enforcement” at the border.

The Austin American-Statesman says the Texas Military Department confirmed the “surge” also includes members of a “New Texas Tactical Border Force” in addition to National Guard soldiers.

The Military Department told the American-Statesman there will be “more than 700 additional soldiers, including 200” from the new Border Force as part of Operation Lone Star.