Gov Abbott Calls For Removal Of Russian Products From Texas Shelves

FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The Sidetrack, a gay bar on the north side of Chicago, July 29, 2013. The United States and Europe are slapping official sanctions on Russian banks and tech companies. But bars and liquor stores across America and Canada have found another way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They’re pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead. (AP Photo/Scott Eisen)

Governor Greg Abbott is calling on Texas businesses to remove Russian products from their shelves.

The Republican governor says he has asked the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association, and all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove items made in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Abbott has repeatedly voiced support for Ukraine, stating that the U.S. must do “all they can” to oppose the invasion.