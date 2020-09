Governor Greg Abbott is ordering all Texas flags lowered in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life.

Abbott said Ginsburg was a trailblazer of keen intellect and a judicial giant who put service above self and leaves behind a grateful nation.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton honored RBG as someone who broke countless barriers and served as an example for women across the country. The Supreme Court Justice passed away yesterday at the age of 87 after battling cancer for years.