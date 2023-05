Jessica Himes, kneeling in front of cross, holds her daughter Harper, blue shirt, as her son Hudson, left in black shirt, her husband Scott, left rear in red shirt, and daughter Blakely Brooks, center left in white shirt, all from Allen, Texas, look on at a makeshift memorial by the mall where several people were killed in Saturday's mass shooting, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is calling for a focus on mental health after the Allen mall shooting that left eight people dead. But Democrats say that’s not enough to stop the next mass murder, and more must be done to restrict access to high powered assault rifles.

A bill that would raise the age needed to buy one has passed out of committee and is headed to the House floor. The Texas legislature is also posed to approve three-billion-dollars in mental health funding this session.