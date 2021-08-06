Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Plans For A Second Special Session

Governor Abbott says he will call a second special session on Saturday as the Democratic walkout continues to prevent the Texas legislature from passing bills. This comes after the governor stated last month that he would call as many special sessions as needed until Democrats in Washington D.C. come back to Austin and re-establish a quorum. Abbott put 17 items on the special session docket, including election reform, border security, and legislative quorum requirements. The TexasTribune reports state Democrats are still planning their next move in the face of another special session.