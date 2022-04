Investigators search for evidence in the area of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

California Governor Gavin Newsom is speaking after Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Sacramento.

He said, “Sadly, we once again mourn the lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence.” He went onto say, “What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief.”

Police say six people have been killed and ten others are in the hospital.