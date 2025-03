Texas is taking a cue from the Trump Administration with its own DOGE committee, which will look for government waste.

Andy Hogue with the state’s Republican Party says it’s success will depend on whether the Speaker of the House will allow certain bills to be considered.

Speaker Dustin Burrows, who is a republican, banned democrats from being committee chairs. But he’s appointed them to be vice-chairs, angering some far-right-wing members of the party.