Governor Abbot Annouces CARES Act Funding For Preventing Home Evictions

Texans at risk of being evicted from their homes are getting some additional assistance. Governor Greg Abbott has announced the state will dedicate 171 million dollars in federal CARES Act funds to provide financial relief and legal aid to renters facing eviction. All but about 4 million dollars will go toward rental assistance. The remainder will be used for legal services. The state is also creating an Eviction Diversion Program which will coordinate state agencies, local governments, and nonprofit organizations to help renters avoid being evicted and catch up on missed payments. The money is expected to be available by the holidays in cities with existing rental assistance programs, and in the rest of Texas by the start of the new year.