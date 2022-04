The governor is being recognized for helping get more Texans connected to broadband internet. Governor Abbott was in McAllen yesterday to accept the Broadband Champion plaque from Connect the Future Texas.

The coalition praised Abbott for his work to expand high-speed internet access, which the governor says is essential for all Texans in an increasingly digital age.

The Texas Comptroller’s Office estimates there are seven-million Texans who do not have broadband internet access.