Governor Abbott Announces New Chief Of School Safety And Security

Governor Greg Abbott announced the state’s new Chief of School Safety and Security this morning. The governor says John P. Scott will serve in the position that was created by the T-E-A after the Uvalde school shooting. Scott most recently served as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the North Texas district of the U.S. Secret Service, and was also an Army Field Artillery Officer. Abbott says Scott’s “wealth of experience in security and intelligence” makes him the perfect fit for the role.