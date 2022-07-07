Governor Abbott Announces New Grant Monies For Operation Lone Star

Another $30 million state dollars are being thrown into the state’s Operation Lone Star border security initiative.

Governor Greg Abbott has announced an additional $30 million in grant funding that counties and cities can apply for to help slow the smuggling of people and drugs across the border. $16 million will be available for counties and cities starting July 11th. The other $14 million, designated for border-adjacent counties, will be available September 1st.

The latest grant funding is in addition to $58 million that’s already been awarded. And it follows by a day confirmation that Operation Lone Star is the target of a Justice Department investigation into allegations of unlawful arrests and detentions.