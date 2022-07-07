LOCAL

Governor Abbott Announces New Grant Monies For Operation Lone Star

jsalinasBy 10 views
0
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File)

Another $30 million state dollars are being thrown into the state’s Operation Lone Star border security initiative.

Governor Greg Abbott has announced an additional $30 million in grant funding that counties and cities can apply for to help slow the smuggling of people and drugs across the border. $16 million will be available for counties and cities starting July 11th. The other $14 million, designated for border-adjacent counties, will be available September 1st.

The latest grant funding is in addition to $58 million that’s already been awarded. And it follows by a day confirmation that Operation Lone Star is the target of a Justice Department investigation into allegations of unlawful arrests and detentions.

Cyclist Murder Suspect Moved Around Costa Rica Before Arrest

Previous article

Diesel Fuel Thief Surrenders

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL