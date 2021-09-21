Governor Abbott Announces Operation Lone Star Border Security Grants

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference along the Rio Grande, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Governor Greg Abbott is making $100 million in grants available to local law enforcement agencies as part of his Operation Lone Star border crackdown program.

The money is aimed at enhancing law enforcement efforts to arrest and prosecute non-citizens crossing the border on state charges of illegal entry and trespassing. The funds are intended to supplement law enforcement operations, to expand jail capacity, and to support court proceedings.

Governor Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March, an operation that has sent more than a-thousand additional state troopers and Texas Guard soldiers to the southern border to assist federal border enforcers.