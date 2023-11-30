Governor Abbott Announces Plan To Boost Broadband Service In The Valley And Rural Texas

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Texas is making a $1.3 billion investment in the state’s broadband network that aims to provide the same high-speed internet service to rural and remote regions of Texas as exists in the metro areas. That from Governor Greg Abbott who was in Harlingen Thursday to make the announcement.

The expansion of the high-speed internet network will be overseen by Charter Communications, and company officials joined the governor to say Charter will provide a new class of connectivity to ensure people in underserved areas of the state can access the higher speed.

Starr County is among the counties classified as underserved, and officials there say they’ll be preparing a strategy for how to get broadband into the most remote areas of the county.