Governor Abbott Appeals FEMA Denial Of Border Emergency

Governor Greg Abbott is appealing after the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied his request that it declare an emergency along the Texas southern border.

Abbott made the request September 20th as thousands of Haitian migrants were setting up makeshift camps under the international bridge in Del Rio.

In the meantime, Abbott says his state border disaster declaration he issued in June remains in effect, and he says Texas will continue to step up to stop undocumented immigrants from making their way across Texas.

The state declaration puts more state resources on the border and allows DPS troopers and Texas Guard soldiers to arrest immigrants on illegal entry and trespassing charges.