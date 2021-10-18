TEXAS

Governor Abbott Awards $36.4M To Law Enforcement

File photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott talks about Operation Lone Star during a press conference Texas Department of Public Safety Weslaco Regional Office on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Weslaco, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Governor Greg Abbott is dishing out millions-of-dollars for law enforcement.  Over the weekend, Governor Abbott announced that his Public Safety Office is awarding over 36-million-dollars in grant funding for police departments and prosecution activities as part of their support for Operation Lone Star.  According to reports, the funds will be allocated to jail administrators, medical examiners, law enforcement, prosecutors and court administration officials.  It’s unclear when the funds will be distributed.

