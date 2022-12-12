Governor Abbott Cites Starr County Scheme In Calling For Stiffer Human Smuggling Penalties

Governor Greg Abbott says he will push state lawmakers next session to toughen the minimum punishment for human smuggling.

In a tweet, Abbott says he’d like to see the minimum sentence for people smuggling increased to five years in prison. It’s currently punishable by a minimum of two years in jail. Abbott tweeted in reaction to the arrest last week of the Starr County crime victims coordinator on human smuggling charges.

Bernice Annette Garza is accused of leading a scheme to use a county vehicle to transport undocumented immigrants from Rio Grande City To Houston. Investigators say the vehicle made nearly 50 trips in the last six months.