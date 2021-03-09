Governor Abbott Demands Federal Government Immediately Vaccinate Border Agents Amid Migrant Crisis

Governor Greg Abbott says the Biden administration is downplaying what is a humanitarian crisis on the border. Speaking to reporters at Anzalduas Park in Mission Tuesday, Abbott blamed the renewed influx of migrants into Texas on the Biden administration’s dismantling of the Trump administration’s border and immigration policies.

Abbott also demanded the Biden administration immediately surge as many coronavirus vaccines that are needed to vaccinate every frontline border agent. The governor made his comments as part of a trip to the Valley to tout his newly-launched Operation Lone Star, which he says is an effort to fill the border security gaps left by the federal government.

Abbott said the operation is embedding Texas Guard soldiers with DPS troopers to target Mexican cartel smuggling activity.