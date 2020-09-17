Governor Abbott Eases More Coronavirus Restrictions

Citing lower new coronavirus cases, Governor Greg Abbott is loosening some of the state’s coronavirus restrictions. Abbott Thursday announced that more businesses can boost their customer capacity to 75 percent:

( Audio: Gov. Greg Abbott)

In addition, nursing homes can reopen for visitations but still under strict health standards, and hospitals can resume elective procedures. However, the latest actions exclude the Rio Grande Valley.

Abbott is basing his decisions on hospitalizations, and is easing restrictions only in hospital regions where COVID-19 patients make up less than 15 percent of all patients. 3 of the 22 regions don’t yet meet that standard – Victoria, Laredo, and the Rio Grande Valley, which Abbott says are still “in the danger zone.”

In making his announcement Thursday, Abbott reiterated the importance of wearing a face covering, washing and sanitizing hands, and staying a safe distance away from other people. More than 14,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Texas.