Governor Abbott Forms Concert Safety Task Force In Aftermath Of Astroworld Tragedy

Two people who knew an unidentified victim of a fatal incident at the Houston Astroworld concert embrace at a memorial on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Six days after a deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the creation of a task force on concert safety.

Abbott has tasked the group with drawing up recommended strategies for keeping concertgoers safe. The task force will hold several roundtables to get ideas for improving crowd control, necessary security measures, and stopping illegal drug use.

Abbott named the director of the Texas Music Office, Brendon Anthony, to lead the task force, which will also consist of representatives from the Department of Public Safety, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.