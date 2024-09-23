Governor Abbott In McAllen Tuesday For South Texas Mayors Meeting

Governor Greg Abbott will be in McAllen Tuesday as the newly-created South Texas Alliance of Cities holds its quarterly meeting.

Abbott is to take part in what’s being called a fireside chat to discuss economic and numerous other issues impacting South Texas cities. The discussion will be moderated by McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos. Also attending – Alliance chairman, Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza, along with the mayors of Brownsville, Harlingen, Weslaco, Mission, and San Antonio.

The session is being held in Ballroom B at the McAllen Convention starting at 2 p.m.