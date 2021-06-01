LOCALTRENDING

Governor Abbott Issues Border Disaster Declaration Over Migrant Influx

By 192 views
0

Governor Greg Abbott has declared a disaster along the state’s southern border in response to the continued crossings by large groups of mostly Central American migrants.

The disaster declaration allows the state to provide more resources and strategies to enforce laws against smuggling and trespassing. Governor Abbott is also directing the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to work with border counties to give them flexibility to establish alternate detention facilities or otherwise expand detention capacity.

All-Military Ticket Draws Attention Before Mexico Elections

Previous article

You may also like

More in LOCAL