A disaster declaration is in effect for 134 Texas counties ahead of the winter storm moving this way. Governor Greg Abbott issued the declaration in a news conference on Thursday.

Abbott says the declaration will allow for “every possible resource” to be available as the storm progresses. The governor is urging Texans to avoid travel this weekend. He’s also directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness of the Texas State Operations Center to allow for faster responses to problems that arise.