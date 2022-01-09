Governor Abbott Kicks Off Re-Election Bid In McAllen

Governor Greg Abbott embarks on a 60-stop re-election campaign across Texas today, two days after formally announcing his run for a third term in McAllen.

Abbott told a crowd at the Hispanic Leadership Summit Saturday that he chose McAllen because the politics of the Rio Grande Valley are increasingly coming in line with his priorities. Abbott said his priorities for the next four years will be economic growth, support for law enforcement and border security

Abbott is promising to continue Operation Lone Star, which has resulted in billions of dollars in state government spending on the border. He also pledged a “parents bill of rights” to give parents a stronger voice in their children’s education.