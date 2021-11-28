Governor Abbott Promises No Blackouts This Winter

A promise from Governor Abbott heading into the winter – the lights will stay on across Texas this time. Abbott says he’s confident the legislative reforms he signed into law this spring have strengthened the state’s power grid.

Among other things, the legislation requires power generators to winterize their plants and transmission facilities to prevent the blackouts that impacted more than 4 million people across the state during the mid-February winter storms. More than 700 people died as a result of the storm-caused blackouts and the lengthy rotating blackouts ordered by ERCOT.

Power generators across the state must notify the Public Utility Commission about their winter weatherization efforts by this Wednesday. Inspections will begin in January.

Abbott’s expression of confidence comes two weeks after federal regulators issued reports stating the weatherization upgrades are not extensive enough to prevent the failures that led to the near collapse of the state’s power grid last winter.