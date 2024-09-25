Governor Abbott Speaks To South Texas Officials In McAllen

Governor Abbott says South Texas is poised for rapid economic growth because of its valuable location near the U.S. border with Mexico. The governor gave a “fireside chat” Tuesday during the South Texas Alliance of Cities gathering in McAllen.

The meeting included state lawmakers as well as mayors from the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and San Antonio. The governor called South Texas a “veritable gold mine” and said officials are working to provide economic incentives to power growth in the region. He also said the state will work to improve water availability by funding infrastructure projects and other initiatives.