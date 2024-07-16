Governor Abbott To Attend GOP National Convention

Many key Texas officials are attending the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin this week. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to be there and will speak to delegates. State attorney general Ken Paxton is attending as is U.S. Senator Ted Cruz who is also set to address the convention.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says at this time he will not attend though he chairs Trump’s reelection efforts in Texas. He canceled his appearance in the wake of Hurricane Beryl. Former President Donald Trump was officially named the GOP candidate for president yesterday and made a brief appearance before delegates. He also quickly named Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate. Trump plans to formally accept the nomination in a speech on Thursday.