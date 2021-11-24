Governor Abbott To Be In Edinburg To Serve Thanksgiving Meals To Border Enforcers

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, shakes a National Guard member's hand after speaking during a news conference along the Rio Grande, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, shakes a National Guard member's hand after speaking during a news conference along the Rio Grande, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Governor Greg Abbott will make a pre-Thanksgiving trip to the Rio Grande Valley to thank the DPS troopers and Texas Guard troops he deployed here as part of his beefed-up border security initiative. Abbott will be in Edinburg Wednesday afternoon to serve Thanksgiving meals to the troopers and soldiers serving under Operation Lone Star. The gathering will be at the DPS Hangar at South Texas International Airport. Abbott will also stop in Del Rio to do the same. Abbott will be joined by DPS Executive Director Steve McCraw and the head of the Texas Military Department Major General Tracy Norris.