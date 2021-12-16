Governor Abbott To Come To Starr County To Kick Off Construction Of Texas Border Wall

Construction on the first segment of the state-funded border wall is about to start, and Governor Greg Abbott will travel to the Rio Grande Valley to promote the project.

The initial segment of the Texas border wall is going up in Starr County in an area south of Alto Bonito and west of La Grulla.

The Texas General Land Office and the Department of Public Safety recently signed an agreement that allows the border wall’s construction – with the DPS covering the costs.

Saturday morning, Governor Abbott will lead a contingent of state officials that’ll gather at the border wall site to kick off the wall’s construction.